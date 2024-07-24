ODM Denies Negotiations with Ruto for Coalition Government

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has denied reports that it is negotiating with President William Ruto to form a government of National Unity.

On Tuesday, Secretary General Edwin Sifuna emphasized that the party has no political arrangements with the Kenya Kwanza regime.

Sifuna stated that any ODM member who joins President Ruto’s cabinet will do so without the party’s approval.

“As a party, we unequivocally clarify that we are not in negotiations with the Ruto regime for any coalition or political arrangement,” he declared.

“Any ODM member who decides to join the Kenya Kwanza cabinet or any other position does so without the blessing or support of the party.”

The Nairobi Senator affirmed that the party remains committed to its principles and the ongoing struggle for a better Kenya. “We will continue to stand with the people and fight for the justice and reforms our nation desperately needs.”

Sifuna also addressed a narrative suggesting that ODM is desperate to join the government. He noted that some party members have fallen for this campaign of lies, misinterpreting the party’s stance as a license to engage with the Kenya Kwanza leadership and seek ministerial or other positions in the current government.

“All along we have been clear that what we seek is a national conversation preceded by the creation of the necessary environment through the implementation of our conditions,” Sifuna emphasized.