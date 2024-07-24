TV47 Welcomes Shiksha Arora with New Program After Her Departure from KBC

Journalist Shiksha Arora has announced her debut on TV47 after leaving KBC, where she worked as a news anchor for three years.

Her departure from KBC, effective Friday, July 19, marked the end of a significant chapter in her career. Arora’s final show, broadcast on the same day, served as a poignant farewell to both her audience and her KBC team.

In a heartfelt social media message, Arora expressed her gratitude and bittersweet emotions about leaving KBC.

“My heart is overflowing with emotions as I type this. It’s hard to say goodbye to a workplace that I called home for three years and to colleagues who have become like family,” she wrote.

At KBC, Arora was known for her engaging presence on “Easy Friday” and her dynamic reporting on major events, including national elections and high-profile entertainment stories.

Cape Media introduced her as the ‘new girl in town’ in an online advertisement, announcing her upcoming program on the Kiambu Road-based TV47 station.

Arora began her media career as a radio presenter at East FM, part of the Radio Africa Group, before transitioning to television. She gained significant recognition as a news anchor at K24 and later at KBC, where she connected well with audiences.

Her experience extends beyond Kenya; Arora has worked with the BBC and Smoke FM in the UK, enhancing her international media credentials.

Besides traditional media, she has established herself as a social media influencer, blending journalism with entertainment.

Often called the “dancing news anchor,” Arora holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Westminster and a Bachelor of Science in Medical Microbiology and Biotechnology.