Kenya’s Parliament to Get Ultra-Modern Media Center

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has unveiled plans to establish a state-of-the-art media center within Parliament Square, aiming to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of parliamentary reporting. He made this announcement through a statement shared on his Twitter(X) account on July 17, 2024.

Under Wetang’ula’s leadership, the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) will lead this initiative, providing parliamentary reporters with the necessary tools and environment to fulfill their duties effectively.

“The PSC through my stewardship has committed to establishing an ultra-modern media centre within the Parliament Square to help facilitate parliamentary reporters to effectively deliver their mandate.”

Highlighting the media’s pivotal role, Wetang’ula emphasized its responsibility in upholding the principles enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya 2010, particularly promoting transparency, accountability, and public participation in governance.

“The media is an integral stakeholder in facilitating effective delivery of parliamentary work and in informing the public while ensuring national values of transparency and accountability are achieved,” Wetang’ula affirmed.

To ensure a seamless partnership between parliament and the media industry, Wetang’ula noted the involvement of various stakeholders. This collaboration aims to ensure the timely and accurate dissemination of crucial information to the public.

Citing constitutional provisions in articles 34, 35, and 118, Wetang’ula reaffirmed the media’s constitutional role. He convened a meeting with representatives from the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ), and the Kenya Parliamentary Journalists Association (KPJA) to review current institutional practices and reinforce the commitment to a cooperative partnership.

In addition to establishing the media center, Wetang’ula assured the media industry of the PSC’s commitment to reviewing existing media legislation.

This review aims to align the laws with contemporary trends and technological advancements, ensuring they effectively support the evolving media landscape.