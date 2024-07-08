Kenyans Blast Karen Nyamu for Criticizing LSK’s Faith Odhiambo for Declining Ruto’s Appointment

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu expressed bewilderment over Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo’s decision to decline President William Ruto’s appointment to a task force tasked with auditing the country’s public debt.

Nyamu, known for courting controversy, criticized Odhiambo for rejecting an opportunity to serve the interests of Kenyans.

“I’m not sure the rationale for LSK president Faith Odhiambo to decline the President’s appointment to the taskforce that will conduct a forensic audit of Public Debt,” Nyamu stated.

“She has turned down an opportunity for Kenyan interests to be represented by the premier bar association,” Nyamu added.

The LSK, in its response to Ruto’s appointment, cited constitutional concerns, particularly underlining that auditing public debt falls within the purview of the Auditor-General as stipulated in Article 229 of the Constitution.

Florence Muturi, LSK Secretary, highlighted this constitutional provision and the judiciary’s interpretation, asserting the task force’s establishment as unconstitutional.

“The Law Society of Kenya Council has therefore resolved that neither our president nor any of our members shall accept appointments or participate in the said task force,” the LSK statement clarified.

Additionally, the LSK cautioned against the task force’s potential financial burden on already strained public resources.

Karen Nyamu, however, took issue with Faith Odhiambo’s stance, interpreting her refusal as a lack of enthusiasm in addressing Kenya’s significant debt crisis.

Nyamu emphasized the severity of Kenya’s debt challenges, labeling them as crucial obstacles to the country’s development trajectory. She expressed disappointment that Odhiambo did not seize the opportunity to contribute to the initial steps aimed at resolving the crisis.

“Public debt is a momentous challenge we face as a country and I’m somewhat disappointed that she wasn’t eager to be part of the first step to figuring it out,” Nyamu remarked critically.

Nyamu’s comments reflect ongoing debates about the proper channels for addressing national economic issues and the roles of constitutional bodies in safeguarding public interests.

The controversy surrounding the task force appointment underscores broader concerns over governance, constitutional interpretation, and the responsibilities of professional bodies in national affairs.

