Heart-Rending Testimony as Court Hears Child’s Account of Shakahola Cult Ordeal

An eight-year-old child testified about his ordeal in Shakahola Forest alongside his siblings setting a grim mood that permeated Shanzu Law Courts.

Under state protection, the child bravely recounted his experiences in a secure environment, highlighting the gravity of the case against suspected Shakahola massacre architect Paul Mackenzie and his associates

The young witness struggled to maintain composure as he narrated to Shanzu Principal Magistrate Leah Juma how his mother and two siblings adhered to Mackenzie’s teachings, moved to Shakahola Forest, and tragically succumbed to starvation.

Their deaths were solemnized in what he described as a “Harusi” wedding ceremony.

In his sworn statement, the minor recalled initially accompanying his father to the forest, with his mother later joining them on a motorcycle. He revealed that while in the forest, his mother gave birth to his brother Amani, but neither of them received any formal education during their time there.

As time passed, he witnessed his mother and one of his brothers dying in the forest.

Futile Attempt to Save Baby Brother

Realizing his younger brother was about to die, he attempted to feed him unclean water, only to be interrupted by his father, who rebuked him for what he perceived as obstructing the dying child’s journey to heaven.

“In his final moments, I looked at him and fetched water that had been used to wash utensils. I hurriedly tried to feed him with that water, but my father returned and caught me in the act. He scolded me, saying I was preventing him from going to heaven and that God would punish me. Amani, my baby brother, was the first to pass away, followed by another brother,” the minor recounted

The witness said his father buried their bodies in a makeshift grave outside their dwelling, overseen by Mackenzie, whom the minor referred to as “Mtumishi”.

“After they died, my father took their bodies to a hole outside our house and buried them there. Mtumishi came to witness the burial and instructed residents to continue fasting,” he continued.

The child told the magistrate that upon his rescue, he had endured eight days without food or water. His father had also bought him new clothes for his supposed journey to heaven.

“My father bought me clothes and said they were for dying,” he recounted. He also disclosed that they resided in a village named Bethlehem within Shakahola Forest.

The minor informed the court that his grandfather, accompanied by police officers, rescued him and brought him to a shelter.

“We used to live in the Muyeye area of Malindi before relocating to Shakahola Forest. Currently, I live in an orphanage,” the child revealed to the court.