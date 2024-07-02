Govt Releases Kes.3.2B Inua Jamii Funds for June Disbursement

Joseph Motari, the PS of the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizens Affairs, announced on Monday the release of Kes.3,215,992,000 for the June 2024 payment cycle of the Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme.

The funds will benefit 1,607,996 beneficiaries, marking an increase from 1,037,773 beneficiaries in May 2024.

Motari noted that 570,263 new beneficiaries have been added to the programme, with payments scheduled to commence on Wednesday this week.

This initiative follows the President’s directive to expand the programme gradually to reach 2.5 million beneficiaries.

“The Ministry has onboarded 570,263 new beneficiaries. The total number of beneficiaries in the June payroll is 1,607,996 up from 1,037,733 in May 2024. All those new beneficiaries who have opened bank accounts will be paid from Wednesday,” Motari stated.

The Inua Jamii programme aims to alleviate poverty and hunger among vulnerable groups such as individuals aged 70 years and above, orphans, vulnerable children, and people living with severe disabilities who lack other sources of income or pension.