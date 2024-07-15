Govt Approves 13 New Second-Generation Alcohol Manufacturers

The government has allowed 13 additional manufacturers and distillers of second-generation alcohol to resume operations. According to the Ministry of Interior, this approval increases the total number of authorized manufacturers and distillers of second-generation brews in the country to 15.

On March 6, 2024, the government announced a 25-point enforcement program to suppress the manufacture, sale, distribution, and consumption of illicit alcohol, narcotic drugs, and psychotropic substances. These measures included the immediate suspension of all licenses, permits, and authorizations for the manufacture and distillation of second-generation alcohol.

In addition, the government issued a directive to conduct fresh vetting within 21 days to ensure establishments comply with security, safety, health, labor, environmental, and other standards defined by national laws.

A multi-agency team vetted all 29 active manufacturers and distillers of second-generation alcohol, finding only two to be fully compliant.

10 Vetting Agencies

The vetting process was carried out by 10 agencies, including the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Kenya Bureau of Standards, the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services, the Anti-Counterfeit Agency, the Public Health Department, the National Environmental Management Authority, and the Department of Weights and Measures.

The Ministry stated that Kenya Nut Company Limited and UDV were allowed to continue operations after meeting all requirements in a nationwide vetting exercise conducted between March 18 and March 21, 2024.

Following this, the licensing of 13 additional alcohol manufacturers and distillers resulted from a comprehensive re-vetting exercise involving 22 of the 27 dealers that had previously failed the test.

According to the ministry, five manufacturers and distillers failed to inform the vetting team of their compliance status within 21 days as required by the notice and were not involved in the May re-vetting exercise. The ministry reported that 13 alcohol firms passed the rigorous test during the re-vetting exercise.

These firms included Patiala Distillers Kenya Limited, Savannah Brands Company Limited, Kenya Wine Agencies Limited, Manchester Distillers Limited, FRM EA Packers Limited, and Corobus Africa Products Limited. Others were Zheng Hong (K) Limited, Two Cousins Distillers Limited, Lyniber Supplies Limited, Elle Kenya Limited, Agro Chemical & Food Co. Limited, Crywan Enterprises, and London Distiller Kenya Limited.

The ministry noted that nine alcohol manufacturers and distillers did not fully comply with the requirements.

“The nine have been informed of their shortcomings and have been asked to address them,” the ministry said.

These are Rift Valley Brewing Company, Platinum Distillers Limited, Lumat Company Limited, Julijo Investment (K) Limited, Kedsta Investment Limited, Viva Bebida Limited, Sabibu Beverages Africa Limited, Mamboleo Distillers Limited and Algarve Distillers Limited.