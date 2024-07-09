Sakaja’s Budget Breakdown Includes Kes.20Bn Own Source Revenue

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has unveiled his budget for the fiscal year 2024/2025, outlining ambitious plans for the Capital City.

In a significant decision, Nairobi County has announced a freeze on fee and charge increases for the 2024/2025 financial year, starting July 1. Instead, the county will prioritize boosting revenue collection by ensuring strict compliance with licensing requirements.

The new budget amounts to Kes.43.56 billion, marking a notable increase from the Kes.42.3 billion allocated in the previous financial year 2023/2024, representing the highest budget ever recorded in Nairobi.

Road projects and the County Assembly

Road projects and the County Assembly are the primary beneficiaries of Nairobi County’s Kes.43.56 billion budget for the 2024/2025 financial year. The County Assembly has been allocated Kes.3.56 billion, covering both recurrent and development expenditures, which marks an increase from the previous year’s allocation of Kes.3.25 billion.

These funds will enable the assembly to fulfill essential functions such as paying MCAs allowances, administration costs, renovations, staff salaries, maintenance expenses, and overseeing the approval of laws.

Infrastructure development has received a notable allocation of Kes.2.9 billion, reflecting a Kes.300 million increase compared to last year’s allocation of Kes.2.6 billion. Key priorities for this sector include enhancing pedestrian safety and connectivity through road construction, street lighting, stormwater drainage improvements, and bridge rehabilitation.

National Transfers and Own Source Revenue

During the budget presentation, CEC for Finance Charles Kerich highlighted that out of Governor Sakaja’s Kes.43.56 billion budget, Kes.22.5 billion is projected from national transfers, including grants. Additionally, the budget includes projected Own Source Revenues of Kes.20.06 billion and Kes.1 billion allocated for hospital facilities improvement financing (FIF).

Kerich further explained that the budget allocates Kes.29.3 billion for recurrent expenditures and Kes.14.2 billion for development expenditures, adhering to legal requirements stipulated in the Public Finance Management Act, 2012.

Borough Construction

The county has allocated Kes.287 million to complete the construction of Borough, sub-county, and ward offices, aiming to enhance service accessibility for Nairobi residents. These offices are expected to streamline service delivery and reduce the cost of doing business in the city.

Affordable Healthcare

Additionally, Kes.200 million has been allocated for affordable healthcare and non-pharmaceutical supplies for County Health Facilities, a decrease from Kes.400 million in the previous budget.

Another Kes.1 billion has been earmarked for the construction, equipping, and rehabilitation of health facilities across the county.

School Feeding Programme and Bursaries

Governor Sakaja’s School Feeding Programme, a flagship initiative, has been allocated Kes.800 million, a slight reduction from the previous fiscal year’s allocation. The program aims to provide meals to approximately 250,000 children in Nairobi.

For educational support, the county has allocated Kes.857 million for providing bursaries to needy students, with each ward receiving Kes.7 million.

Stadiums, Fire Stations, and Markets Construction

In a bid to support youth talent development, Kes.826 million has been allocated for the construction and rehabilitation of stadiums within Nairobi County.

The Finance CEC also announced a Kes.838 million allocation for the construction and rehabilitation of various markets across the county, reflecting an increase from Kes.780 million allocated in the previous year.

Furthermore, Kes.120 million has been set aside for the construction of fire stations in Kangemi, Jamhuri, and Gikomba, following recent incidents of property destruction due to fires in these areas.

“I will also be requesting that this house approve Kes. 120 million towards the construction of fire stations in Kangemi, Jamhuri, and Gikomba,” Kerich emphasized during the budget presentation.

Overall, Governor Sakaja’s budget for Nairobi County aims to enhance infrastructure, support education and healthcare, foster economic growth, and improve essential services for Nairobi residents and dwellers.