First Lady’s Joyful Women Organisation Funded by Ford Foundation, Records Show

The office of First Lady Rachel Ruto has been listed as a beneficiary of the Ford Foundation, according to information revealed on the foundation’s website.

This revelation comes amid controversy, as the American NGO has been making headlines in Kenya following accusations from President William Ruto that it has been funding anti-government protests.

Despite the organization’s denial of these claims, the Kenyan government has demanded accountability for the funds disbursed as grants to selected Kenyan NGOs.

President Ruto’s administration called for the Ford Foundation to account for Kes.752 million wired to at least 16 organizations over the past year, amid accusations of funding the anti-government protests.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei highlighted several civil societies that received funding from the American charity between April 2023 and May 2024.

Notably, he omitted one organization under the office of the First Lady. The Ford Foundation’s website shows that the Joyful Women Organisation (JOYWO), an initiative founded by Rachel Ruto, is among the local organizations that have received significant grants in the past.

According to the Ford Foundation’s East Africa Grantee’s page, JOYWO has received two grants since 2006. In November 2014, JOYWO received a total of $100,119 (approximately Kes.13,115,589 at the current exchange rate) aimed at promoting “table banking” micro-loan models to encourage women’s enterprise and livelihood projects.

Another grant of $105,000 (approximately Kes.13.75 million) was approved in May 2020 to support the automation of operations for institutional strengthening.

The Joyful Women Organization was formed out of a passion by its Patron and Founder, First Lady Rachel Ruto, to see women meet their basic needs and fulfill their potential.

Currently, JOYWO boasts over 240,000 active members, more than 16,000 active groups, and a revolving fund exceeding $21 million (Kes.2.74 billion).

PS Korir Sing’oei listed several organizations allegedly receiving funds to “destabilize the country,” including Africa Uncensored Limited (Project Mulika) with $250,000, Women’s Link Worldwide with $750,000, Centre for Resource Mobilisation and Development with $20,000, Transform Empowerment for Action Initiative with $220,000, Kenya Human Rights Commission with $600,000, Open Institute Trust with $100,000, Africa Centre for Open Governance with $200,000, and Transparency International with $300,000.

Other recipients mentioned were The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA) with $200,000, National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders (K) with $257,000, Shining Hope for Communities Inc. with $2,050,000, Coalition for Grassroots Human Rights Defenders Kenya with $250,000, Community Aid International with $100,000, Mzalendo Trust with $335,000, Usikimye (Femicide) with $30,000, and Citizens Advancement Initiative with $150,000.

“Most of the grantees have been at the centre of the anti-Finance Bill protests and the subsequent anarchic mobilizations that have sought to upend the peace and security of the state,” Sing’oei stated in a letter dated July 18.

Following the letter, some Kenyans quickly pointed out that the Ford Foundation has also funded Rachel Ruto’s NGO in the past.

Responding to concerns about this, PS Korir Sing’oei clarified that his demand letter targeted specific grants and did not impugn the organization’s overall activities. He encouraged interested parties to make similar requests.

“The letter requests information from the Ford Foundation with respect to specific grants. It is a targeted request and does not impugn the organization’s activities writ large. I am sure a similar request to the organization on its funding to JOYWO, OGP, and others can equally be made by any concerned person,” Sing’oei explained.