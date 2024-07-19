Suggestions

·

EACC Probes Cleaner in Kes.450M Prison Supplies Embezzlement

July 19, 2024
by

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating a cleaner at the State Department for Correctional Services in connection with the embezzlement of Kes. 450 million.

Sources at the anti-graft commission confirmed the arrest of five senior Ministry of Interior officials as the investigation into the graft scheme progresses.

The EACC identified the cleaner, Eric Kipkurui Mutai, as the owner of seven companies that received Ksh. 250 million without supplying any goods to the prison stations.

Central to the investigation is how the fraud suspects embezzled millions while falsely claiming to have supplied various prisons across the country.

The Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons and several high-ranking officials are among the suspects.



Previous Story

Raila Odinga Promises Action After Goons Disrupt Kalonzo’s Azimio Meeting

Next Story

Senator Questions KAA on Reported Secret Lease Deal with Indian Firm for JKIA

Latest from Blog

Don't Miss

No Bullet Wounds Found on Bodies Recovered from Kware Dump Site, Says Pathologist

No Salary Reviews for Public Officers in 2024/25, Announces SRC