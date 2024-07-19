EACC Probes Cleaner in Kes.450M Prison Supplies Embezzlement

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating a cleaner at the State Department for Correctional Services in connection with the embezzlement of Kes. 450 million.

Sources at the anti-graft commission confirmed the arrest of five senior Ministry of Interior officials as the investigation into the graft scheme progresses.

The EACC identified the cleaner, Eric Kipkurui Mutai, as the owner of seven companies that received Ksh. 250 million without supplying any goods to the prison stations.

Central to the investigation is how the fraud suspects embezzled millions while falsely claiming to have supplied various prisons across the country.

The Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons and several high-ranking officials are among the suspects.