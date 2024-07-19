Raila Odinga Promises Action After Goons Disrupt Kalonzo’s Azimio Meeting

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has apologized to journalists and his counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka following chaos at an Azimio Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting on Wednesday, July 17.

In a statement on Thursday, July 18, Raila’s spokesperson, Dennis Onyango, conveyed Raila’s assurance to journalists and leaders affected by the chaos that Azimio would take action.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), at the end of a long and fruitful deliberation on developments in the country and the position of the opposition parties, youths, some known to the parties and many unknown, invaded the venue and ejected participants.

“We understand that during the incident, a number of journalists who were invited to cover the ODM-Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party meeting were manhandled,” Onyango said.

The spokesperson noted that the venue of the meeting had successfully hosted important events at more crucial moments in the country without such incidents.

“Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga regrets the events of yesterday and takes this early opportunity to offer unreserved apologies to the journalists and fellow leaders caught up in the unfortunate incident.

“Hon. Odinga assures journalists and fellow leaders that the coalition will review the events, address the security lapses, and ensure that journalists and leaders remain safe and free at all Azimio functions, including those at the same venue,” Onyango stated.

Kalonzo presser

The apology came after a group of goons stormed the coalition’s meeting at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation on Wednesday, disrupting the event and assaulting attendees.

Chaos erupted when Kalonzo Musyoka stood up to present the meeting’s resolutions. Odinga had just excused himself for an “urgent meeting,” leaving Kalonzo Musyoka to read the statement.

Upon taking the stage, goons interrupted Kalonzo’s speech, throwing chairs and ordering everyone to leave, forcing the Wiper leader to halt his press conference.

Interestingly, other senior ODM leaders, including Mr. Odinga’s deputies Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, as well as ODM secretary-general Edwin Sifuna, chairman John Mbadi, director of political affairs Opiyo Wandayi, director of elections Junet Mohamed, and treasurer Timothy Bosire, among others, did not accompany Mr. Musyoka.