DCI Launches Manhunt For Goons Caught on VIDEO Robbing Protesters and Looting Quiver Kitengela

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dispatched teams to arrest gang members recorded by concerned citizens violently robbing innocent Kenyans on the roads amid ongoing demonstrations.

The DCI emphasized that those involved in these criminal activities will be brought to justice, stressing that it is only a matter of time before the law catches up with them.

The police assured the public that the perpetrators’ felonious acts would be met with the full force of the law. This response follows multiple reports and videos showing gangs exploiting the chaos of the demonstrations to commit robberies and vandalize property.

In one footage shared by the DCI, a phone camera video recorded from atop a building captures over a dozen young men breaking into private cars and stealing belongings in Mombasa.

Meanwhile, others are seen stoning a private business premise.

Another video shows a group of young men robbing a helpless citizen, while a separate clip captures dozens of individuals vandalizing and looting Quiver Lounge in Kitengela.

The DCI has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, reinforcing their commitment to restoring order and protecting citizens from such unlawful actions.

“Anyone involved in the criminal activities are reminded that it is just a matter of time before the long arm of the law catches up with them, and that their felonious acts shall be met with the full force of the law,” stated the DCI.