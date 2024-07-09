Bishop Kiuna Dies After Battle with Cancer

Bishop Allan Kiuna of the Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) has lost his fight to cancer.

News of his death broke on social media on Monday afternoon.

Earlier this year, Bishop Kiuna made the revelation that he had been fighting cancer in the US for most of 2023, but had returned home cancer-free.

For his welcome home, Kiuna was received at the airport by a large crowd of fans and congregation, as well as his family led by wife Kathy Kiuna.

In church, the Bishop was welcomed with shouts of ‘Daddy is back’.

Kiuna made use of this event, which coincidentally was his 57th birthday and the couple’s 29th anniversary, to recount the incredible journey they had been through.

He went on to reveal that they had spent upwards of Sh380 million for treatment, in today’s exchange rates.

“For the year that I was in the US, my treatment cost $3 million, and I didn’t part with a single coin from my pocket because the God of heaven provided. I did not call anyone,” he revealed.

It is unclear when the cancer relapsed.

May his soul rest in peace.