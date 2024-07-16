Beware: Kenya Airways Warns Job Seekers About Fake Recruitment Ads

Kenya Airways (KQ) has denounced a job advertisement announcing mass recruitment for the national carrier.

The memo dated June 17 stated that KQ was seeking to hire qualified airline food service attendants, flight attendants, receptionists, booking clerks, and security officers. The ad specified that holders of at least a D+ in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) qualified for the positions.

Aside from the D+ qualification listed in the advertisement, the memo called for individuals with training in communication, excellent computer skills, and the ability to work independently in a fast-paced, constantly changing environment to apply. The ad also encouraged extremely self-motivated, confident, and disciplined individuals with attention to detail to apply.

“Candidates should expect a net salary of Ksh 45,000-60,000, which is negotiable after three months of probation. Send your CVs to [email protected] before July 21, 2024. Applicants should send their CVs quoting the job title in the email subject line. NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted,” the ad read in part.

The post also asked candidates to submit their applications urgently. “We wish to fill the above positions that have arisen in Kenya Airways. Due to an urgent need for professional trainees, we request applicants to send their CVs to [email protected],” the notice added.

However, Kenya Airawys has clarified in a statement that the circulated advertisement is fake and has been shared by malicious individuals.

“Please be aware that the message circulating on social media regarding job openings at Kenya Airways is FAKE and did not come from us,” stated the company.

The airline has asked job seekers to check for vacancies on the official website to avoid falling victim to fraud.

“For accurate hiring information, always refer to our official website and channels,” the statement added.