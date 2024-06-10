President Ruto Pledges to Mentor Young Leaders

President William Ruto has assured young leaders of his commitment to mentor them.

The President emphasized that successful leadership hinges on mentoring youth to become better leaders.

“We enjoy assisting other leaders because we are happier when we see leaders better than us. That is how we will have a better country,” said President Ruto.

Speaking at Nakuru Boys High School grounds during the Akorino Annual Prayer Conference, the President told young leaders that their political future is bright.

“I want to assure young leaders of our commitment to mentor them to become better leaders in the future. However, we must respect one another,” he said.

At the same time, President Ruto assured Kenyans that he would not allow tribal politics to thrive under his watch.

“I want to assure Kenyans that we will never have time for tribal politics in this country,” he said.

President Ruto pointed out that countries in conflict, such as Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Haiti, are seeking Kenya’s support to maintain peace in their nations.

“These countries are relying on Kenya for the attainment of peace. This means our country is truly a blessed and God-fearing nation,” the President said.

He urged leaders to embrace unity and avoid divisive politics.

“I want to plead with my fellow leaders not to divide Kenyans. We must unite our people for the sake of peace and development,” he said.

The President thanked the people of Nakuru for dismissing a group of tribal individuals who had warned them of dire consequences if they voted for Kenya Kwanza during the last General Election.

“Some leaders, who were proponents of tribal politics, came here during the last General Election campaigns and cautioned you against voting for Kenya Kwanza. But you refused to buy their tribal politics and voted for a party that propagates the politics of national unity,” he said.

On development in Nakuru County, President Ruto said the construction of Itare Dam will resume soon as the issues that had stopped it have been resolved.

“In fact, on Friday, I will meet with the Italian Prime Minister over the dam,” he said.

The President also mentioned that plans are at an advanced stage for the construction of a one-gigawatt (GW) data center in Naivasha.

The data center, he explained, will be established in a partnership among Kenyan firm Eco Cloud, the United States’ company Microsoft, and G42 of the United Arab Emirates.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said he believes in national unity and pointed out that disunity in any part of Kenya affects the whole nation.

He noted that the unity he is championing is for the entire country, but he is doing it “bottom-up.”

Mr. Gachagua said he has never failed President Ruto.

“My work is to assist you in managing the affairs of the country. As you champion the economic transformation of the country, I help you from the background,” he stated.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika emphasized the need for leaders to unite and speak in one voice for the sake of peace and development.

“As long as we are fighting, we cannot engage in any meaningful service delivery. We must put our house in order,” she said.

She added: “We do not want disunity. We want a united country and a united people. It’s not of any value to have a disunited country.”

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki called for revenue sharing that is equitable and benefits all parts of the country.

Mr. Njuki called for unity among leaders for the sake of peace and development, saying the current government represents all and “we can’t abandon it when we worked very hard to bring it to office.”

Cabinet Secretaries Zachary Njeru (Water and Irrigation), Moses Kuria (Public Service), and several MPs were also present.