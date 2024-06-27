US Commends Kenya as First Police Contingent Arrives in Haiti

The US State Department has praised the Kenyan government for fulfilling its commitment to deploy police in Haiti to help restore law and order.

On Tuesday, the first contingent of Kenyan police arrived in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince to initiate a long-awaited peacekeeping mission in the Caribbean country.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken described the arrival of the Multinational Security Support mission, aimed at supporting Haitian National Police anti-gang operations, as a crucial step towards restoring security in Haiti.

“We commend Kenya for leading this mission and will continue to provide robust support alongside our partners,” Blinken posted.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield highlighted the significance of the Kenyan police arrival for the mission in Haiti. She revealed that the US is contributing $360 million in funding to the mission and stands united with international partners like Kenya to ensure safety, security, and stability for all Haitians.

“Proud to see the first contingent of Kenyan-led MSS police forces arrive safely in Haiti, authorized by U.S.-led UN Security Council Resolution 2699,” she said.

On Monday, President William Ruto flagged off the first group of 400 police officers for the United Nations peace mission in Haiti.

The President expressed confidence that the Kenyan contingent, along with others from contributing countries, will help restore lasting peace in conflict-ravaged Haiti.

“This mission is one of the most urgent, important, and historic in the history of global solidarity. It is a mission to affirm the universal values of the community of nations, a mission to take a stand for humanity,” Ruto said.

The President highlighted that Haiti has endured a relentless onslaught by external and internal forces, resulting in instability, the loss of thousands of lives, countless shattered dreams, and the deprivation of basic social services for millions.

“This has subjected millions to harrowing poverty, hardship, and disease,” he said.

“Currently, Haiti is torn apart by vicious gang violence, which has diminished the State’s capacity to function and provide essential services. Development cannot take place under these conditions and, if nothing is done, millions of children, women, and men will continue to suffer without the prospect of relief,” Ruto added.