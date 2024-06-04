‘Tusonge na EVs’: EPRA Urges Kenyans to Embrace EVs to Reduce Toxic Emissions

The Energy, Petroleum, and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) is urging Kenyans to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce the country’s toxic emissions from combustion vehicles.

To support this, EPRA has launched a nationwide campaign dubbed ‘Tusonge na EVs’ to create awareness, increase affordability, and promote the adoption of clean vehicles with the support of the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

This initiative aligns with the government’s goal to have 5 percent of all newly imported vehicles be fully electric by 2025.

Kenya recorded a 600 percent increase in EV registrations in 2023, with EV imports rising from 0.17 percent to 1.6 percent.

According to EPRA, the country’s EV fleet now comprises over 3,700 registered units, with approximately 90 percent being 2- and 3-wheelers.

While EV sales are increasing globally, there is a high concentration in major markets like the US, China, and Europe. Countries like Kenya have introduced incentives for investors and prospective buyers to boost EV numbers.

"The country has seen a steady increase in EV imports, with electric vehicles rising from 0.17 percent to 1.6 percent in 2023. Kenya's electric vehicle fleet now includes over 3,700 registered units," said Daniel Kiptoo, Director General of EPRA.

Kiptoo attributed the growth in EV uptake to the authority’s efforts to rally support for the nation to adopt electric vehicles to reduce toxic emissions.

Last year, EPRA introduced a bulk Kes.16 per KWH tariff for EVs charging at designated e-ports, aimed at encouraging Kenyans to acquire electric vehicles.

The Electric Vehicle Charging and Battery Swapping Infrastructure Guidelines set out individual pricing regimes for e-bikes, e-motorcycles, e-cars, e-trucks, and e-buses.

“EPRA will showcase the benefits of electric mobility, highlight its role in reducing emissions, and demonstrate how it creates economic opportunities. This initiative underscores Kenya’s commitment to a cleaner, greener future, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change,” added Kiptoo.