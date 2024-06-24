Ruto Praises Gen Z Protests: “I’m Proud of Our Youths!”

President William Ruto spoke out about the ongoing protests by Kenyan youths over the Finance Bill 2024, praising Kenyan youth for taking a stand in matters of the country.

Speaking in Nyahururu on Sunday, Ruto expressed pride in the young people for stepping forward tribeless and peacefully to be counted.

He acknowledged that their actions are part of their democratic duty and stated that his administration will engage them on their concerns.

The President emphasized that, together with the youth, his government will work to build a better country.

“Our young people have stepped forward to engage on the affairs of their country. They have done a democratic duty to stand and be recognized and I want to tell you that we are going to have a conversation with you so that we can identify your issues and we can work together as a nation and streamline your issues.

“I am very proud of our young people. They have stepped forward tribeless, they have stepped forward peacefully and I want to tell them we are going to engage so that together we can build a better nation. What I want to assure them is that we are concerned about their issues,” Ruto said.

He added that in the coming financial year, they have set aside funds to create employment opportunities for the youth and to provide access to TVET and university education.

The President and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, attended the church service at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Diocese of Nyahururu for the Consecration and Enthronement of Rev. Maj. Samson Mburu Gachathi as the 3rd Bishop of the Diocese.

During the event, youth demonstrators gathered outside the church and began chanting protest songs. Watch below;