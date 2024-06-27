Petition Seeks to Prevent President Ruto from Signing Finance Bill 2024 into Law

A team of lawyers has petitioned to stop President William Ruto from signing the Finance Bill 2024 into law.

The petitioners argue that there was no lawful or effective public participation on the Bill, which the National Assembly approved on Tuesday.

Lawyers Kibe Mungai, Ndegwa Njiru, Fanya Mambo Kinuthia, Peter Koira, Lempaa Suiyianka, and the Mt. Kenya Jurist Association are also challenging the budget-making process for the upcoming financial year, arguing that it was unlawful and marked by controversy, acrimony, and political contestation.

“On account of the willful refusal, neglect and failure by the Finance CS to comply with Article 221(1) of the Constitution, no lawful or effective public participation on the Finance Bill, 2024 has taken place because the Government is effectively asserting powers to raise additional revenue without a budget authorized by the Constitution,” court documents read.

The lawyers note that the Finance CS published the revenue estimates on June 4, 2024, after the National Assembly Budget Committee had completed public participation hearings and submitted its report to the National Assembly.

“The budget-making process has been undermined by the involvement and dictation of the policy preferences and agenda of foreign governments and corporations spearheaded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which has taken effective control of Kenya’s National Treasury to the detriment of the sovereignty of the Kenyan people in matters of public finance,” they further add.

The petitioners urge the Chief Justice to appoint a five-judge bench to hear this matter of national priority.