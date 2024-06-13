Man Found Hanging From Tree in Donholm in Apparent Suicide

Suggestions

June 13, 2024
Authorities are looking into a case in Donholm, Nairobi, where a man was discovered dead, hanging from a tree, in what appears to be a suicide. The discovery was made at the Donholm roundabout early Thursday morning.The scene attracted a sizable crowd, who observed from a distance as police officers worked to remove the body, which had a rope tied around the neck. While it is suspected to be a suicide, police have not dismissed the possibility of foul play and are continuing their investigation. The body has been transported to the mortuary.

In a separate incident in Huruma, Nairobi, a man identified as Reuben Ngugi, 36, collapsed and died unexpectedly.

Police reported that Ngugi began coughing and bleeding from the nose before he collapsed. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival. His body has since been sent to the mortuary for an autopsy and further examination.

Meanwhile, in Naivasha, a 49-year-old man suffered a fatal electrocution accident while trimming a tree branch at Nyondia Estate on June 11.

Witnesses indicated that he accidentally touched a live power cable, leading to his immediate death. Police responded to the incident and moved the body to the mortuary for an autopsy. Officials from Kenya Power were also summoned to aid in the investigation.

This incident highlights a growing concern about the rise in electrocution cases, with calls for Kenya Power to implement safety measures to prevent such tragedies. Additionally, the rising number of suicide cases, with police reporting at least one incident daily, has sparked calls for urgent action to address this troubling trend.



