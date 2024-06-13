Suggestions

EACC Raids Vihiga, Arrests 11 County Officials

June 13, 2024
by

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has detained eleven officials from the Vihiga county government on allegations of misappropriating Sh 17 million. Among those arrested are a Chief Officer and a Director.

The arrests occurred on Wednesday during a sting operation conducted by the commission in Vihiga County.

The suspects are scheduled to appear before the Kakamega anti-corruption court on Thursday morning.

EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi confirmed the arrests, stating that the officials are suspected of diverting public funds amounting to Sh 17 million through fraudulent payments for non-existent works related to the construction of a Blood Transfusion Centre.

This facility was purportedly intended to assist patients in need of blood transfusions.

“The suspects, who spent the night at Kisumu Port Police Station, are currently being transported from Kisumu to Kakamega Law Courts to take their plea,” Ngumbi said.

The EACC has also issued a directive for the 12th suspect, who is currently on the run, to report immediately to the EACC Regional Office in Kisumu without fail.



Previous Story

Man Found Hanging From Tree in Donholm in Apparent Suicide

Next Story

All The Trending Memes and Tweets This Thursday

Latest from Blog

Don't Miss

Man Found Hanging From Tree in Donholm in Apparent Suicide

Can You Change Your NHIF Outpatient Hospital Online?

Benefit Tariffs for New SHIF Scheme Revealed