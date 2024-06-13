EACC Raids Vihiga, Arrests 11 County Officials

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has detained eleven officials from the Vihiga county government on allegations of misappropriating Sh 17 million. Among those arrested are a Chief Officer and a Director.
The arrests occurred on Wednesday during a sting operation conducted by the commission in Vihiga County.
EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi confirmed the arrests, stating that the officials are suspected of diverting public funds amounting to Sh 17 million through fraudulent payments for non-existent works related to the construction of a Blood Transfusion Centre.
This facility was purportedly intended to assist patients in need of blood transfusions.
“The suspects, who spent the night at Kisumu Port Police Station, are currently being transported from Kisumu to Kakamega Law Courts to take their plea,” Ngumbi said.
The EACC has also issued a directive for the 12th suspect, who is currently on the run, to report immediately to the EACC Regional Office in Kisumu without fail.