Magistrate Kivuti’s Final Words to Her Spouse Concerned Their 18-Month-Old Daughter

Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti worried about her 18-month-old daughter, Elianna Wanjiru, as she fought for her life in the emergency room shortly after a police officer shot her during a court session on Thursday, June 13.

This was revealed by her spouse Mutima Kang’ata during the funeral at Mamba Village in Machakos County on Saturday, June 22.

In a moving tribute in the form of a letter addressed to his late wife, lawyer Kang’ata revealed that Magistrate Kivuti’s last words concerned the wellbeing of Elianna.

“Do you remember when I arrived at the emergency room at the Metropolitan Hospital in Buruburu? You were in excruciating pain but when you saw me you calmed down, looked at me and asked me: ‘How is Elianna?’ I responded that Elianna was well and that I had left her sleeping.

“It is then that you closed your eyes and you did not talk again. Looking back now, I realise that your biggest concern at that point was little Elianna’s welfare. And now that you have left, I want to assure you that with God’s help, I’ll bring up Elianna the best way I know how. You therefore need not worry about her,” he said.

In addition to baby Elianna, Ms. Kivuti is also survived by two other daughters, Josephine Wanjiru and Michelle Menyi.

Lawyer Kang’ata also revealed that he is on track to fulfill Ms. Kivuti’s dream of settling the family on the land they acquired four months ago at Mamba Village on the Yatta Plateau in Machakos County in her honor.

“I have decided to fulfil your dream of settling you down on the said land, albeit posthumously. Materially, it does not matter what friends, relatives, and the general public will make of it. What now matters to me is by doing so I would have honoured your dreams and wishes about that piece of land. In that regard, once the dust has settled I will immediately proceed to set up the house of your dreams as we had intended,” Mr Kang’ata said in the letter to his departed wife.