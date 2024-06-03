Farmhand Accused of Killing Employer Escapes Police Custody in Kirinyaga

The family of a 64-year-old woman, allegedly murdered by her Ugandan farmhand in November, is demanding answers after learning that the suspect had escaped police custody under unclear circumstances.

The family stormed Kiamaciri police station on Sunday morning demanding justice. The deceased’s daughter, Calorine Wangui, expressed shock upon being informed by the officer commanding station (OCS) that the suspect had fled.

“I want justice and the suspect rearrested. I used my own money to see the suspect brought here from Uganda, and now they have released him,” Wangui said.

Esther Wamuyu, a relative of the deceased, questioned how a suspect could escape from a guarded police station.

“We are going to stay here until we receive a proper explanation,” Wamuyu stated.

The Ugandan national, Phillipino Muifi, 23, is accused of killing his employer, Rose Muthoni Kariuki, on November 2, 2023, before fleeing.

The deceased’s phone was later found at Muifi’s aunt’s house in Nairobi and he was arrested by detectives in Nakuru on May 18, 2024, after a months-long pursuit.

The suspected killer had been held at Kiamaciri police station after the court allowed detectives to detain him for 14 days to continue investigations.

According to the police at Kiamaciri, Muifi disappeared on Friday along with another suspect accused of bestiality with a goat in Kagio town. The police claimed that the two broke a pipe and escaped, vowing to re-arrest them.

Kirinyaga County Investigator Jason Mworia, who is off duty, reported that two police officers on duty at the time had been arrested.