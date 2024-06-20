Autopsy Confirms Jahmby Koikai’s Father Died from Self-Inflicted Stab Wounds

An autopsy conducted on Daniel Koikai, the father of the late reggae star Njambi Koikai, has determined that he died from excessive bleeding.

The examination, carried out at the Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home in Nairobi on Tuesday, June 18, confirmed earlier reports that the former ambassador died by suicide.

Government pathologist Grace Mirigo established that Daniel Koikai allegedly succumbed to excessive bleeding caused by two deep, self-inflicted stab wounds to the neck.

The pathologist indicated that the deceased allegedly used a knife to inflict the cuts, resulting in severe bleeding and his subsequent death.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Ruiru uncovered details of a text message Daniel Koikai sent to Njambi’s sister moments before his passing.

“Am(sic) sorry it had to come to this,” Koikai’s message to his daughter read.

His body was discovered at his apartment in Tatu City, Ruiru on June 14, with a kitchen knife found in his right hand. Detectives concluded that this was the weapon used in the tragic incident.

According to investigators, Daniel Koikai may have made this decision due to distress over his absence in Njambi’s life during her time of need.

Daniel allegedly passed away in the morning of June 14, 2024 while his daughter’s burial ceremony was ongoing at Lang’ata Cemetery in Nairobi.

His passing came shortly after he paid tribute to his late daughter, where he used the opportunity to apologize and seek forgiveness.

“Dear Njambi my daughter, the time has come for me to atone for my acts of omission or commission on your final journey from this world. It has been one of the most difficult episodes in my life,” Njambi’s father eulogized.

“Especially for your close family members; your mother, sister, aunts, uncles, colleagues in the media, and friends in and out of the country,” he added.