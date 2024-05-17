Kenya Receives 450,000 Doses of Self-Injectable Birth Control Shots Worth Kes.56M

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has donated 450,000 doses of subcutaneous Depot Medroxy-Progesterone-Acetate (DMPA), valued at Kes.56.4 million, to Kenya.

Ministry of Health Director General Patrick Amoth said these contraceptives will help prevent over 122 maternal deaths, 12,310 unsafe abortions, and 42,750 unintended pregnancies.

The Ministry of Health views this donation as a significant step in overcoming barriers to commodity security and meeting the unmet need for family planning services.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha believes this consignment will improve health outcomes for women and families across Kenya.

The donation arrives at a time of increasing demand for accessible and convenient contraceptive options, especially since self-injectable contraceptives were approved for use in the country.

Under the DESIP programme, the UK Government through UNFPA procured 450,000 doses of DMPA-SC (Sayana Press).

These contraceptives were handed over to the #MOH and #KEMSA on 16th May 2024 at the KEMSA Embakasi Supply Chain Centre. #FamilyPlanning #ReproductiveHealth #PSKenya pic.twitter.com/aqx73jxNw3 — Population Services (PS) Kenya (@PSKenya_) May 16, 2024

How to Use Birth Control Shot

Depot-Medroxyprogesterone Acetate (DMPA-SC), known as the “birth control shot,” is over 99% effective at preventing pregnancy when administered correctly and consistently.

It contains progestin, which prevents pregnancy by stopping ovulation, thickening cervical mucus to block sperm, and thinning the uterine lining to prevent implantation.

Administered as a single subcutaneous injection, it offers long-lasting protection, requiring only four injections per year.

Unlike some other contraceptives, its effects are reversible after discontinuation, although it may cause side effects such as breast tenderness, and mood changes, irregular menstrual bleeding, weight gain, headaches, and in some instances temporary delay in fertility after discontinuation.

Due to its simplicity, community health workers, pharmacists, and even women themselves can administer DMPA-SC with minimal training.

The Reproductive Health Network Kenya (RHNK) highlights its effectiveness, stating it is 99% effective when used correctly every three months.

“It is reversible and combines the contraceptive drug and needle into a single device that is small, light, and easy to use. It is also 99 percent effective at preventing unintended pregnancies when administered correctly and on time every three months,” the network stated.