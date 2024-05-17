How Safaricom Restored Full Internet Services Following Undersea Fibre Cut

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa announced the full resumption of internet services following disruptions across the region caused by the cutting of undersea communications cables.

In a statement on Thursday, Ndegwa revealed that services were restored by acquiring additional capacity from other submarine cable providers.

“We sincerely thank our engineers for working round the clock to keep the country connected through optimization and quickly onboarding additional capacity from the undersea cables.

“We will continue to monitor the network to ensure stability of services as they work closely with impacted undersea cable suppliers for a faster resolution on the repair works,” said Mr. Ndegwa.

The telco CEO apologized to customers who may have experienced slower-than-expected speeds on the Safaricom network during the period.

“We thank our customers for being patient as we worked to get back to normal,” he added.

However, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) revealed that the backlog generated by the outage might take some time to clear.

Addressing the state of the country’s internet connectivity, the Authority’s Director General David Mugonyi commended efforts made by mobile network operators and internet service providers to restore internet services and keep the country connected through the acquisition of additional capacity in other undersea fibre cables.

“We thank industry players for their hard work in ensuring the country remains connected to data services and all consumers for their patience. While this has led to near normal services, the backlog generated by the outage might take some time to clear,” said Mugonyi, CA director general.