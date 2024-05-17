Death Toll from Floods Rises, 75 Still Unaccounted For

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura reported on Thursday that the number of people killed by flooding and other impacts of the recent heavy rains has climbed to 291, with 75 individuals still unaccounted for.

He noted that two additional fatalities were recorded in the previous 24 hours, with 188 individuals sustaining injuries.

Moreover, the ongoing floods have displaced 55,631 households, affecting approximately 278,155 individuals. Another 82,552 households, comprising about 412,763 persons, have been directly impacted.

Mwaura delivered these updates on Thursday at Lily Academy grounds in Githurai 45, Kiambu County, during the distribution of food and essential non-food items to over 700 households.

He further disclosed that 53 cases of cholera and 54 cases of dysentery have been reported at the Nyeri GK Prisons.

Additionally, Mwaura announced the declaration of Kimende area in Kiambu County as a danger zone, cordoned off following a landslide.

A multi-agency team, including the Kenya Defense Forces, National Police Service, and the Red Cross, is conducting rescue missions in the area.