Road Closure Alert: KeNHA Closes Nairobi CBD Road Near UoN Roundabout

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced the closure of Nyerere Road within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

In a notice on Thursday, March 23, 2024, KeNHA alerted the public about the temporary closure of Nyerere Road near the University of Nairobi roundabout.

The closure is scheduled to begin on Friday, May 24, and a traffic movement advisory has been provided for motorists.

This closure is scheduled to commence from Friday, May 24, 2024, at 11.00 pm to Saturday May 25, 2024, at midnight all days inclusive,” the notice indicated.

KeNHA explained that the closure aims to facilitate highway maintenance works along the section.

KeNHA has listed alternative routes for motorists accessing Uhuru Highway (A8) through Nyerere Road.

They are advised to use Kenyatta Avenue through Processional Way and Riverside Drive, or State House Road, Arboretum Drive, and Ring Road Kileleshwa.

Below is an illustration of the closed section as well as alternative routes.