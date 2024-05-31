Priest Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident Along Nakuru Highway, ““The body was left in pieces”

Police in Naivasha launched a manhunt for a lorry driver who hit and killed a Catholic priest along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway before fleeing the scene.

The priest was reportedly crossing the highway near Karai area on Wednesday night when the lorry, traveling from Nairobi towards Naivasha, ran over him.

The driver briefly stopped on the roadside before he sped off as members of the public moved in to assist the injured cleric, the Star reports.

James Kabono from the Naivasha Road Safety Association said that the priest was walking back to a residential home that houses several Catholic priests when the accident occurred at around 10 pm.

“The body was left in pieces after the grisly incident, while the driver escaped from the scene after realizing what had happened,” he said.

Kabono noted that the number of fatal accidents involving pedestrians is rising along the highway.

He identified KCC, Mithuri, Kayole, Karai, and Raini centers as the areas most affected by fatal accidents, mainly in the mornings and evenings.