Nairobi Estate Residents Advised to Watch Out for Stray Lions

In response to the sighting of three lions in Lang’ata, Nairobi residents have been urged to exercise caution.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the lions were last seen near Lang’ata Women’s Prison on Wednesday evening.

“Last evening, Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) received reports of the three lions allegedly sighted near Langata’s women prison in Nairobi,” stated KWS in the advisory.

Following the reports, KWS promptly mobilized its Problem Animal Control team to track down the wild animals. However, their efforts to locate the lions proved unsuccessful.

“KWS continues to monitor the situation closely and remains on high alert. Ensuring the safety of the public is our top priority,” stated KWS.

Residents have been encouraged to remain vigilant and report any wildlife sightings to the KWS 24-hour hotline number 0800 597 000 or via Whatsapp at 0726610509 for immediate intervention.