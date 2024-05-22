Michelle Ntalami Gives Life to Christ After Life-changing Encounter with God

Marini Naturals CEO Michelle Ntalami has undergone a profound personal transformation and has taken to social media to share it with her fans and followers.

Ntalami deleted all her previous Instagram posts and began anew by sharing a Bible verse from Isaiah 43:18-19, captioned, “Welcome to the all-new Michelle Ntalami.”

She also posted a photo of herself dressed in white, arms outstretched, and a heartfelt caption revealing her spiritual journey.

“I have done my fair share of publicity for myself, others, and brands. But today, I do it for The Lord Jesus Christ,” Ntalami began her long post.

Ntalami explained that she hit rock bottom last year and, in a moment of total surrender, questioned God’s existence.

“As an astute businesswoman, life was beautiful. However, behind the success lay a heart that was deeply wounded by different human experiences along the journey of my life. Being an empath, the hurt began to take a toll. Last year, I hit rock bottom. One night in total surrender, I cried out to God questioning His existence,” she wrote.

Adding: “In an instant, I felt the most overpowering rush of love and light engulf me! A thunderous, beautiful voice called my name ‘Michelle’ three times. He blinded me and threw me to the floor. In that moment, I knew I was in the presence of the Lord!”

Ntalami explained that God spoke to her, acknowledged her pain, and showed her visions for about an hour. This divine experience led to a significant change in her life.

“Then God said; ‘Yes I am real. Yes I have seen your pain and I have been there through it all. Yes, I AM.’ Then, for about an hour, God showed me visions, and spoke to me about so many things in my life. The depth of this entire conversation and experience cannot be put in words. I will share in time,” Ntalami wrote.

She went on to explain her social media hiatus and the timing of her return.

“Then God isolated and sanctified me, to this day. Hence my absence on Social Media. He even guided me when to go out to the world – exactly 9 months today. Indeed, “When the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen. From that day, my life has never been the same. God healed my heart and set me free. I’ve experienced a peace like no other. I’m not perfect. Walking with Christ is a journey. I was a sinner, saved by the Blood of Jesus. And my past life is a true testimony to this.”

Ntalami said everything she does now, including her influence on social media, will be for the glory of God.

“What’s different about me? A lot. First, I fully gave my life to Jesus! Second, everything I do in my life, including all my influence on social media, will be for the glory of God. Third, I will be on fire for God because He was on fire for me! So may I decrease as He increases. And as one of the visions He gave me, may my story save souls and touch the world!” Ntalami shared.

She further invited her friends, fans, and even critics to join her in this new chapter of her life.

“Who the Son sets free, is free indeed,” she concluded, quoting John 8:36.