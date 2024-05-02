How to Cope With Online Dating Burnout

You have been swiping right and left for hours for months. All the conversations have seemingly led nowhere since every date lacked the passion that you needed or, worse, the match turned out to be incompatible.

You have uninstalled the dating app after having encountered yet another disappointment and screamed “I’m done!”

The need for connection has truly exhausted you and the possibility of genuine interaction seems too far-fetched. If you have been through stages similar to what has just been described, you are experiencing online dating burnout.

What Is Burnout From Online Dating?

Dating sites have certainly made dating convenient. However, after swiping several times, meeting people you hope are the “ones” only for the sparks to fizzle out after a few days can be exhausting, both physically and mentally.

After all, with each date, you’re pouring yourself out to people, investing your time and energy, and going wholeheartedly into the process, hoping to meet a like-minded person and have a long-term relationship.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, emotionally drained, indifferent towards potential matches, and experiencing decreased motivation to continue using dating apps, you might be suffering from online dating burnout.

Nobody is immune to online dating burnout. As long as you're swiping on dating apps, going on dates, and not meeting anyone you like, you have a higher likelihood of experiencing online dating burnout.

As long as you’re swiping on dating apps, going on dates, and not meeting anyone you like, you have a higher likelihood of experiencing online dating burnout.

If you don’t address this type of burnout, you may continue to feel dissatisfied, frustrated, and disillusioned with the dating process. The negative emotions can also spill over into other areas of your life, especially as you become more irritable, withdrawn, or emotionally unavailable.

Yes, online dating that leads to endless swiping is bad for your mental health. So, how do you cope with online dating burnout?

Seek Professional Help If Needed

After a break from online dating, burnout or discontent may not go away, this is when it’s time to find a therapist or a counselor. A mental health professional can help you gain a sense of understanding and insight, as well as develop new coping skills that are right for you.

Professionals do not show partiality or bias and reserve judgment.

As long as you are not in immediate danger or causing danger to others, you should try this approach because a counselor or therapist can bring additional, valuable insight and techniques you may not have considered.

Keep Your Eyes Open for New Chances

While offline, remain open to unexpected opportunities for connection and friendship that may arise in your day-to-day life. Keep an open mind and heart to the potential for meaningful connections in various forms.

You never know you might meet the right person in a mall or even when grocery shopping. Besides, your social life doesn’t center only on online connections.

Being open to offline meetups allows you to expand your social circle beyond the confines of online platforms and participate in community events. This step will reintroduce feelings of belonging and fulfillment, all of which contribute to greater happiness and life satisfaction.

Participate in Fun Things

What’s the quickest way to get over something? Do something else that is more fun or that which will take your mind off the current problem. Once you have that one thing that brings you joy, you can capitalize on it by doing it as often as possible. For example, if dancing takes your mind off things, go to classes a few times a week and, if possible, every evening after work.

The trick is to find a positive distraction and use it as a stress reliever. In the case of dancing, it works because it’s not only a way to stay healthy but also a physical activity that can help reduce stress and tension by releasing endorphins, the body’s natural mood lifters.

It provides an outlet for pent-up emotions, helps you unwind and relax, and, in the process, eases feelings of online dating burnout and frustration.

You can even take your new hobby to greater heights by posting your videos on social media. You never know; your videos might go viral and give you something new to focus on.

Reflect and Reevaluate

Take this time to reflect on your dating experiences and reevaluate what you’re looking for in a partner. Consider past relationships and lessons learned to gain insight into your values, preferences, and relationship goals.

Put Self-Care First

Make time for self-care routines that support your physical, mental, and emotional health. Whether you prefer to meditate or treating yourself to a spa day; prioritize activities that make you feel good.

Don’t forget to say no to things that drain you. Finally, treat your time for self-care activities as non-negotiable and prioritize it like any other important commitment.

Take a Digital Detox

Sometimes we just need a break from all the apps that constantly take away our attention and time from seeing meaningful things. In fact, when you take a digital detox, you’re unburdening yourself from all the worries of meeting someone and finally focusing on yourself.

It frees up your mental space and energy that can be redirected toward self-care, personal growth, and creative pursuits.

Look at it as “me” time. So embrace the break from online dating by disconnecting from all dating-related apps and websites. Use this time to reset and focus on other aspects of your life.

Getting away from online platforms also allows you to take time and have an in-depth reflection session on your dating lifestyle. It removes the distractions of swipes, chats, and comparisons with other people and provides you with a conducive environment to think deeply about your needs and relationship objectives. In the end, you will see more clearly and take a different, revitalized path towards dating.

Participate in Offline Activities

Bring back your interest in offline pursuits like hobbies, time spent in nature, and going to social gatherings where you can interact with new people. In addition, face-to-face conversations that occur during offline activities can be more revitalizing and invigorating than chat rooms.