Govt Secures Ksh27 Billion Electricity Funding for 280,000 Households

The government has secured Kes27 billion to connect 280,000 households to electricity under the Last Mile Connectivity Project.

President William Ruto announced the funding on Monday, stating that it will bolster the government’s ambitious plan to achieve universal access to electricity by 2030.

He emphasized that the power lines erected under this program will also transmit fiber optic cables, ensuring universal Internet access.

“We are moving government services to the digital space, and ICT hubs are coming up across the country. We are moving our business to e-commerce; we are moving our learning to e-learning; we are moving health to e-health. Therefore the Internet is as important as electricity,” he stated.

The President made these remarks during the signing ceremony of the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity contracts at State House Nairobi.

The European Union, French Development Agency, and European Investment Bank have provided the funding.

President Ruto also mentioned that the government is collaborating on a similar electricity connectivity program worth Kes.22 billion with the Africa Development Bank and Saudi Arabia to connect more than 270,000 customers.

President Ruto commended the program for expanding the electricity grid to underserved areas, bridging the development gap between urban and rural communities.

He highlighted that over the past decade, the government has increased electricity access from 27% in 2013 to over 76% today, benefiting 9.6 million Kenyan households.

“This means that 9.6 million Kenyan households are connected to electric power,” he noted.

Ruto underscored electricity as a key driver of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda designed to achieve economic inclusivity.

He emphasized that the Last Mile Connectivity Project has facilitated the growth of businesses in rural areas, significantly contributing to the country’s GDP and generating numerous job opportunities.

“The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, which are the engine of our economy, benefit immensely from reliable power, enabling them to operate efficiently and expand their reach,” he highlighted.

The President also highlighted the program’s impact on the agricultural sector, powering irrigation systems and agro-processing units, thereby enhancing productivity and ensuring food security.

Furthermore, he pointed out its positive effects on educational opportunities and healthcare services.

Ruto emphasized that reliable power will drive digital initiatives such as the Hustler Fund, ensuring that small businesses thrive and drive economic growth.

“Universal access is therefore fundamental to achieving economic inclusivity,” he concluded.