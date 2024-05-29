Health Ministry Refutes Reports on Substandard HIV Testing Kits

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has dismissed reports of substandard HIV testing kits in the country.

In a statement, Principal Secretary for Medical Services Harry Kimtai said these claims are untrue and reassured that the nation’s progress in HIV response will not be undermined by misinformation.

“The Ministry of Health is deeply concerned about claims regarding the poor quality of HIV testing services in the country. It is important that the gains made in the response to HIV are not rolled back due to misinformation,” the PS said on Monday.

PS Kimtai noted that the ministry’s routine quality assurance proficiency tests play a major role in monitoring and safeguarding the quality of HIV testing services across Kenya.

“The WHO also supports member countries in global pharmacovigilance, and there is no advisory on the poor quality of HIV testing services in Kenya,” stated the Health PS.

He assured Kenyans of the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to providing access to the highest-quality health services and urged all citizens to continue seeking HIV testing at facilities nationwide.

Kimtai also mentioned that in 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended using a three-test algorithm for HIV diagnosis, which Kenya has adopted.

The Health PS said Kenya was among the first 10 countries to transition from a two-test algorithm to a three-test algorithm for accurate HIV diagnosis.