Govt Plans Kes.2.5 Billion Initiative For Cooking Gas in Public Schools

The State Department for Petroleum has launched an initiative to secure Kes.2.5 billion from the government for installing cooking gas in public institutions.

Mohammed Liban, the Principal Secretary overseeing the Department, stated the goal is to install LPG facilities in 300-500 schools annually nationwide. Liban informed the Energy Committee in Parliament of a formal request to the Treasury for funding.

“Over 7,000 schools have shown interest, with nearly 70% currently using firewood for cooking. Our strategy starts with public schools, then extends to institutions like hospitals, prisons, and NYS,” Liban explained, aligning the move with Kenya’s clean energy transition goals.

The Treasury plans to finance the project through funds collected from the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum’s Anti-Adulteration Levy, imposed on kerosene since 2018 to combat fuel adulteration.

Questions have been raised about safety, especially regarding potential misuse during student unrest. Liban assured that the government will fence off areas and provide safety education to students and staff.

“We will also educate and sensitize students and school management on safety and security issues,” Liban stated.

The project dubbed the Enhanced Liquefied Petroleum Gas Uptake Project (ELUP) has undergone a pilot phase in 20 learning institutions selected from across the country’s eight regions.

Once successful, the initiative will expand to other public institutions like prisons and hospitals.