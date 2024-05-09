Court Testimony: Obado was at Raila’s Residence During Sharon Otieno’s Abduction

The murder trial against former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and two others continued Wednesday, with the 42nd witness taking to the stand.

Investigations officer Nicholas Ole Sena informed the court that Obado was not present at the crime scene when the deceased Sharon Otieno was abducted and killed.

Ole Sena clarified that the investigations did not find any evidence placing Obado at the crime scene.

“The investigation focused on the abduction and subsequent murder of the deceased; we have no information or proof of his involvement in Sharon’s killing,” the witness testified.

Lawyers representing Obado, led by Kioko Kilikumi and Rodgers Sagana, sought clarification on whether Obado had consented to the reported meetings between the deceased and his co-accused Caspal Obiero and Michael Oyamo.

Ole Sena stated that there was no indication of Obado’s awareness of such meetings. He added that Obado was in Karen, attending a meeting at opposition chief Raila Odinga’s residence on the said day.

“I confirm that he was in Raila Odinga’s place from 5 pm to about 9 pm,” he said.

The investigating officer also told the court that the relationship between the former Migori County chief and Sharon was open-ended.

Ole Sena emphasized that Obado’s involvement in court proceedings stemmed from his relationship with Sharon, noting that impregnating her was not a criminal offense.

“It was never mentioned that the 1st accused (Obado) was present during the meetings, it was never disclosed whether the 1st accused had any knowledge or aware of the meeting at Gracia Hotel,” he said.

The IO also noted that the investigations established Obado’s commitment to purchasing a house for Sharon following her pregnancy.

“Indeed I confirm that the 1st accused (Obado) was to buy land and build a three-bedroom house in Homa Bay worth Ksh.3 million, according to a former MCA,” he said.

The trial continues.