Eliud Kipchoge in Court Battle Over Ownership of Kes.100 Million Land in Eldoret

Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge is entangled in a legal battle over land ownership in Eldoret, alongside two other prominent athletes and businessmen.

The property, reportedly valued at over Kes.100 million, was purchased from runner Daniel Komen but is now at the center of a High Court case in Eldoret initiated by Komen’s wife, Joyce Kimosop. She alleges that her husband sold the land without her consent.

Joyce Kimosop has taken legal action against athletes Komen, Kipchoge, and Birmin Kipruto, along with businessmen Felix Kipchoge Lagat and Peter Kipsigei Lagat.

The disputed property, spanning 200 acres of prime agricultural land, is registered under Southern East of Eldoret Municipality in Uasin Gishu County.

Kimosop contends that the sale of their matrimonial property was conducted illegally and seeks to have it voided. She states that she was not involved in the transaction despite being a co-owner of the land.

“I have also learned with shock that the property was sold at just Kes.10 million which represents just 10 percent of the actual value of the land,” she says in court papers.

Komen admits to selling the land to Kipchoge and the other defendants, asserting that his wife consented to the sale. He explains that they jointly applied for consent from the Land Control Board, leading to a transfer of the property into their names.

Kipchoge’s Submission

Kipchoge and the other buyers maintain that they purchased the land in good faith and were unaware of any dispute between Komen and his wife. They assert that the transactions were conducted transparently and legally.

“Komen entered into a sale agreement with us on October 4, 2011, where we bought the property at a sum of Kes.10 million. We did due diligence after confirming that the land in question was indeed registered under his name,” stated Kipchoge.

The world-renowned long-distance runner clarified that they paid the money through the firm of Kimaru Kiplagat and Company, who were representing him and Brimin Kipruto.

He mentioned that during the finalization of the initial sale agreement, Komen proposed selling them an additional 80 acres of land for Kes.25.6 million.

“I am also aware that Komen also entered into a sale agreement with the 3rd and 4th defendants for a portion of the prime agricultural land. Komen agreed to our request for a joint transfer after which we jointly applied for consent from the Land Control Board which was granted,” Kipchoge submits.

He also mentions that they have deployed five guards and workers to secure the disputed property, and they have even planted various crops on it.

“I am only a purchaser of the land, and I was unaware of any perceived dispute between Komen and his wife, Joyce,” he says.

The court is set to hear the case on May 20.