EACC Freezes KNH CEO Evanson Kamuri’s Millions Amid Kes.634M Graft Probe

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has obtained court orders to freeze Kes.28 million belonging to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) CEO Dr. Evanson Njoroge Kamuri.

The funds, held in two Housing Finance accounts, are under scrutiny as part of a Kes.634.5 million corruption investigation at KNH.

EACC’s affidavit at the Milimani Law Courts requested access to various documents related to the accounts, including account opening records, statements, cheques, deposit slips, and payment vouchers from January 1, 2019, onwards.

They also sought electronic evidence from Housing Finance, compliant with legal procedures and court orders.

The court granted EACC’s request to freeze Kes.10 million in one account and Kes.18 million in another for 21 days during the investigation.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, preliminary findings indicated Kamuri’s involvement in abuse of office, conflict of interest, and procurement irregularities, particularly in tenders for a medical oxygen-generating plant and an ERP system at KNH.

“The preliminary investigations have established that the said public officer has accumulated assets which are not commensurate to his known source of income to a tune of Kes800 million,” the EACC said in the application.

The court emphasized the need for thorough investigations, requiring Housing Finance to confirm account balances and provide certified copies of all relevant banking documents.

“For purposes of the ongoing investigations, it is necessary for the said bank to confirm the account balances and to make accessible certified copies of account opening documents, statements, cheques, deposit slips, ATM and cash withdrawals, standing orders, direct debits, debit and credit cards documents, cash deposit slips, bankers’ books, mandate cards and authorizations, payment vouchers or any other relevant information for the period indicated above for the above identified account number,” Principal magistrate Celessa Okore directed.