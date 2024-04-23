KUCCPS Reopens Portal for Last-Minute Course Revisions

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has announced the reopening of its portal for the final revision of course choices.

In a notice, the agency said the portal will remain open until Thursday, April 25, 2024. This also marks the second revision and targets applicants who have not yet secured a course or submitted their selections.

It is reopening for applications to unfilled programs in universities, TVET institutions, and Kenya Medical Training Colleges (KMTC).

The agency emphasizes that applicants who have already secured a course do not need to log in.

“… instead should wait for the release of placement results after all applications are processed.”

The first revision opened on March 18 and concluded on April 4.

The initial application period occurred between February and March this year, allowing 2023 candidates with scores above C+ to apply.

Additionally, any Form Four leaver with a KCSE mean grade from 2000 to 2023 and no prior enrollment in a tertiary institution can apply for a TVET course.