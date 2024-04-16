Security Firms Ordered to Stop Remitting Deductions to COTU

The Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has instructed all Private Security Firms to cease deductions and remittances of security guards’ monthly trade union fee contributions to the Central Organisation of Trade Union Kenya (COTU).

According to a statement, PSRA noted that despite their low salaries and lack of representation by COTU, Private Security Guards have faithfully contributed monthly trade union fees (ranging from Kes.150-Kes.600) to COTU for decades.

The regulator stated that it is investigating the collection and utilization of all funds deducted from over 1.3 million private security guards by their employers and remitted to COTU.

As the PSRA investigates, it alleges that COTU has disregarded advocating for the rights of private security officers in Kenya, despite their monthly trade union contributions.

“For years, private security companies have consistently deducted trade union fees from private security guards and subsequently remitted the said contributions to the Central Organization of Trade Unions, COTU – Kenya,” the statement read in part.

“Regrettably, notwithstanding their significant financial contributions, COTU has not lived up to its mandate and has persistently disregarded, declined, and/or neglected to advocate for their rights, advocate for compliance with minimum wage and promote the general welfare of private security guards.”

This follows complaints from security guards regarding the utilization of funds and the lack of attention to their welfare by COTU.

“Pending the conclusion of the investigation, all private security companies are hereby directed to effective immediately stop deducting and remitting private security officers’ trade union fees to COTU-Kenya,” Mahamed ordered.

“This directive shall remain in force until such a time the authority expressly directs otherwise.”

PSRA cautioned that any private security company that persists in deducting and remitting trade union fees to COTU risks having its license revoked.