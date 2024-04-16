Karibu Business Support Centre Launched in Nairobi

On Monday, Trade and Investments CS Rebecca Miano launched the Karibu Business Support Centre at the Ministry’s headquarters on the 16th floor of the NSSF building in Nairobi.

CS Miano stated that the Support Center is a significant step towards improving the ease of doing business in the country.

“The Karibu Business Support Centre (KBSC) is poised to revolutionise the business landscape by serving as a comprehensive hub for entrepreneurs, investors, and traders,” she said.

KBSC provides a wide range of services, including advisory support on investments, manufacturing, and trade policies, as well as the collection and dissemination of business information. Additionally, it offers liaison services and facilitates business linkages.

“KBSC aims to streamline these processes and address the challenges faced by businesses through the KBSC online portal, providing businesses with detailed information and seamless interaction with government agencies on investment, industry and trade matters,” the CS added.

CS Miano emphasized the importance of establishing a conducive environment for business and investment opportunities to thrive.

She reiterated the government’s dedication to streamlining service provision and addressing the challenges encountered by entrepreneurs, investors, and traders.

“Our vision for the Karibu Business Support Centre goes beyond its establishment; it embodies our unwavering commitment to facilitating the ease of doing business in Kenya,” Miano said.

“Whether you are a visionary entrepreneur with groundbreaking ideas or a seasoned industrialist seeking to expand operations, the KBSC stands ready to simplify and expedite your business journey.”

CS Miano urged the business community to take advantage of the centralised services offered at the support centre.

These centers will also be established in Kisumu, Eldoret, Mombasa, and Kariobangi.