Lawyers Omari and Ombeta Withdraw from Echesa’s Extortion Case

Prominent city lawyers Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta have ceased representing Rashid Echesa in the extortion case where the former Cabinet Secretary faces accusations.

After securing Echesa’s release from detention for medical attention, both lawyers have now withdrawn from the case.

In a letter addressed to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday, Omari stated that they had terminated their legal representation for the former minister in the case, offering no further details.

“Kindly note that we are no longer acting for the above-named person. Any communication regarding him should be directed to him or his representatives,” Omari stated in the letter.

Last month, Echesa faced arrest over allegations of self-abduction and extortion. He stood accused, along with others, of extorting Kes.250 million from Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa.

He managed to secure release on a personal bond to seek medical attention.

“Echesa is still in hospital and he will continue to be in hospital until when the doctors are convinced that he has recovered, so let it not be expected that he has been released on bond he’s going to be out of Karen hospital,” lawyers Omari and Clif Ombeta previously told the court.

On April 3, the court granted Echesa a personal bond of Kes.2 million and instructed him to present himself before the police upon discharge from the hospital, before April 23.

After being discharged from the hospital, Rashid Echesa held a prayer rally in Mumias on Friday last week.

Echesa, who had been admitted to The Karen Hospital after falling ill while in police custody, stated that he was glad to be back home safely, although he is still in the process of recovery.

“I take this opportunity in a special way to thank all Kenyans for their fruitful prayers and all those who came to visit me at the Muthaiga Police station and The Karen Hospital, including:- emeritus Wycliffe Oparanya and Senator Bony Khalwale,” the former CS said.

“During my prayer day, after being discharged from the hospital, I explained to my people what transpired on my abduction and arrest. Asanteni sana Wanga family for your candid reception,” he added.