In the review on this page, you can read about 1win, one of the best online bookies and casinos operating in Kenya.

We will tell you about its services in great detail, and explain how to access them in a matter of minutes, provided you are of course of legal age. Those under the age of 18 are not authorized to register on this site.

General Information About 1win

1win is a renowned brand that has established itself as one of the world’s leading multi-service operators. It offers the highest quality gambling and betting services to its customers from all corners of the globe.

They are available legally in Kenya thanks to the site’s license and its Terms and Conditions are compliant with local legislation.

Once you register with 1win Kenya, you will have 24/7 access to 13,390+ games and hundreds of betting options daily. The operator is actively developing, improving the quality of its services and growing its customer base.

Numerous player reviews we have studied confirm that most of them appreciate this site for its legality, comfort, security and high quality of services. You can study useful information about it in the table.

Year of foundation 2018 Owner MFI Investment Limited License 8048/JAZ 2018-040 (from Curaçao eGaming Authority) Welcome offer 500% Welcome Package up to 110,000 KES Betting categories 35+: Football, basketball, tennis, table tennis, baseball, boxing, volleyball, cricket, CS 2, Dota 2, etc. Types of games Slots, table games, video poker, crash games, mini games, real dealer titles, lotteries, etc. Software providers 150+: BGaming, Microgaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Spribe, Betsoft, Evolution Gaming, Habanero, Wazdan, etc. Currency KES Payment options Visa, Mastercard, M-pesa, Perfect Money, Airtel, Safaricom, AstroPay, Neosurf, cryptocurrencies Min. deposit 5 KES Min. withdrawal 1,000 KES Mobile options Mobile Website, Android app, iOS app Support languages English Support channels Live chat, Email, mobile phone number, Social media

Registration and Deposit

1win offers players from Kenya two ways to create an account: Quick and via social media. Click on the green button in the top menu and choose one of these options.

If you choose Quick registration, you will need to specify KES as your preferred currency. Write your email (this will be your login) and create a password. If you want to use a promo code, specify it in the corresponding empty field. Then confirm your agreement with the User Agreement and complete the account creation;

Registration via social networks involves linking your account from one of them to the 1win Kenya website. Press on the social network logo and follow the instructions.

After creating an account, you will be able to make a deposit. This is a must if you want to place bets, participate in promotions or play casino games for money. All deposits are credited instantly and 1win will not charge you any transfer fees.

The deposit options available for transactions can be explored in the table.

Deposit option Maximum deposit, KES Minimum deposit, KES Visa 1,300 714,665 MasterCard 1,300 714,665 M-pesa 150 150,000 Airtel 150 60,000 Safaricom 150 60,000 AstroPay 570 900,000 Neosurf 500 140,000 Crypto 5 275,000,000

Login Tips

Compared to registration, the 1win login procedure takes even less time. Click on the button labeled ‘Login’ and follow these steps:

If you have gone through the quick registration, then provide your username and password and press on the confirmation button;

Players who have registered via social networks need to click on the logo of one of them and follow the instructions to access the account.

We believe it is correct that the bookie decided not to provide its customers with the option to auto-fill the 1win bet login details.

This option is convenient, we don’t argue, but if other people have access to your device, they will be able to steal money from your balance.

In the authorization window, you may also notice a ‘Forgotten?’ button. Click on it if you have forgotten your password. After that, instructions on how to recover it will be sent to your email.

Welcome Offer

Every new Kenyan customer of bookmaker 1win can receive a Welcome Package consisting of four bonuses. This offer is valid for 30 days from the date of registration and it is only available once:

After creating an account, open the Promotions section; Select Welcome Bonus; Make four consecutive deposits to get 200%, 150%, 100% and 50% to each of them respectively.

This way, you will get a total of up to 110,000 KES, and you can use this money to place bets on sports and play casino games.

If you want to take advantage of other bonuses from 1win Kenya, you can also look for them in the Promotions section. You will be able to get Bonus on an Express, Cashback Up to 30%, and many more.

Betting Categories

Kenyan customers of 1win have an impressive selection of events to bet on every day. There are more than 35 categories of matches to choose from to make money predictions. This includes not only sports, but also esports, which is growing at a fantastic rate worldwide as a betting category.

According to our data, the most visited sections in the operator’s Sportsbook are:

Football;

Cricket;

Volleyball;

Basketball;

Baseball;

Boxing;

Table Tennis;

Cycling;

CS 2;

Dota 2, etc.

To place 1win bet you need to make a deposit. Next, select one of the matches, after which a separate page will open with a list of markets and their associated odds. Add one of the markets to the bet slip and write the amount, after which the system will automatically calculate the size of your potential winnings. Confirm your bet and trust in your luck.

1win offers its customers the opportunity to make stakes in three formats: Ordinary, Express and Series. To improve the quality of your predictions, you can use statistics (such as match results, standings, etc.).

Live Betting

The Live betting section of the 1win Kenya website deserves special attention.

Every day the bookie offers its customers hundreds of events for betting in this format (the most popular categories are football, basketball, tennis, hockey, volleyball and CS 2). A variety of markets are available for each match.

It is important to note that all authorized customers of the operator can watch video broadcasts of matches in HD quality for free.

This will allow you to monitor the development of events and make the most informed bets. Say, you can choose a market such as ‘Next Team to Score’ based on what you saw during the match.

Casino Games and Providers

The 1win casino collection currently features over 13,390 games! Just imagine what fantastic variety of amusements awaits you after creating an account — a lifetime will not be enough to try each of these titles.

The operator has taken into account the wishes and preferences of different categories of Kenyan gamblers, and offers them both games with simple rules (slots, quick games, lotteries, etc.), and titles in which the knowledge of participants depends on the results (blackjack, poker, etc.).

Also, in a separate section of the site you can play with live dealers and feel the incomparable emotions of hunting for cash winnings in the atmosphere of a real gambling establishment.

All games from the site collection are products of more than 150 developers, including such studios as:

Wazdan;

Pragmatic Play;

Play’n GO;

NetEnt;

Microgaming;

Spribe;

Betsoft;

Habanero;

Evolution Gaming;

Yggdrasil, etc.

The full list of providers can be viewed in the lobby of the 1win casino site. The list of game categories is presented in the left menu. These are not only genre categories, but also compilations of games (New, Recommended for you, etc.).

By the way, most of the games are available in demo mode. This will appeal to rookies who would not want to risk their money right after registration. But experienced gamblers actively use the demo mode to train and refine game strategies too.

Loyalty Program

You will probably be pleased to know that 1win has a Loyalty Program. All players who actively use the operator’s paid services can participate in it. Bet on sports and esports, play games (note that live roulette and blackjack do not count for participation in the program) and accumulate 1win coins. Once you have accumulated 1,000 coins, you can exchange them for 1,550 KES!

Final Verdict

If you want to enjoy high quality services and not be afraid of being scammed, then 1win will be an unmistakable choice for you. This operator effectively combines betting and gambling services on its website, and works legally under license 8048/JAZ 2018-040 (from Curaçao eGaming Authority).

Every adult Kenyan player who wants to try their luck can register, make a deposit and start betting and playing games at any time of the day or night. You are guaranteed attentive service and security of personal and contact information.