BREAKING: KDF Chief of Defense Forces Francis Ogolla Dead After Chopper Crash

The Kenya Defense Forces Chief of General Forces Francis Ogolla is dead at 61.

Gen. Ogolla died Thursday afternoon after a KDF chopper crashed at the Kaben-Cheptulel border between Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties.

The chopper was carrying 11 other military officers, including the pilot, nine of whom succumbed alongside CDF Ogolla in the crash, leaving only two survivors. Initially, police stated that 5 occupants had died.

The CDF and his delegation were coming from a peace mission in West Pokot and Elgeyo Marawkwe counties.

Gen Francis Omondi Ogolla joined the Kenya Defence Forces on 24 April 1984 and was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant on 6 May 1985 and posted to Kenya Air Force.

In 2023, President Ruto appointed Gen. Ogolla as the new Chief of Defense Forces, taking over from Gen. Robert Kibochi whose term came to an end.

About a month ago, the president appointed Gen. Ogolla as the chair of a task force of the Development of Kenya Home of Human Origins Museum and Science Park in the Lake Turkana Basin steering committee.

State House alerted journalists to prepare for a coming statement shortly after 5.

However, following speculation on social media that the CDF was no more, Government Spokesman released a statement on Twitter urging calm.

“Dear fellow Kenyans. An official communication concerning the Military Aircraft Crash shall be issued soon.

Let’s stay calm and avoid any speculation whatsoever at this critical juncture.

Regards Isaac Mwaura Government Spokesman”

According to reports, the Defence Council was holed up in an emergency meeting to assess the situation. The council was chaired by Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, and was attended by the three chiefs of the Defence forces, plus the Principal Secretary in the Defence ministry.

Shortly before 6pm, StateHouse Spokesperson Hussein Muhamed Tweeted that President Ruto had convened a meeting of the National Security Council at State House.

“President William Ruto has convened an urgent meeting of the National Security Council at State House Nairobi this evening following a Kenya Defence Forces’ helicopter crash this afternoon in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.”

This is a developing story..