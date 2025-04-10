What Benefits Do New 1Win Users Get

Sports betting and online casinos are becoming increasingly popular entertainment formats in Tanzania.

With developing infrastructure and widespread internet access, local audiences are increasingly turning to the offerings of well-known international projects such as 1Win.

This brand has established itself as one of the leaders in the betting and gambling industry thanks to its user-friendliness, large selection of games and betting options, and generous bonus offers.

In this article we will take a closer look at what kind of bonuses and privileges 1Win offers to new users from Tanzania and why this project deserves your attention.

Special Offers

Many users are initially reluctant to spend personal funds on bets and games and fear a complete loss of their bankroll. For this purpose, the 1Win team has provided many incentive options.

A Favourable Welcome Bonus

The main thing that immediately attracts the attention of new users is 1Win’s generous 1Win bonus, which, when activated and the first deposit is made, you can receive an additional 500% payout. So with a minimum deposit of 10,000 TZS your bankroll can increase to 50,000 TZS.

The welcome bonus has its own scheme of crediting: to the first deposit the user receives – 200%; to the second deposit – 150%; to the third deposit – 100%; to the fourth deposit – 50%.

This approach allows newcomers to gradually familiarise themselves with the project offers and increase their chances of winning without great risk.

Free Bets and Freespins

In addition to cash bonuses, the 1Win team regularly offers free bets (freebets) for new and existing users. This format is especially relevant for sports betting enthusiasts, who can make predictions without risking their own money.

For fans of 1Win casino there are freespins – free spins on popular slots. This is a great way to familiarise yourself with the games without investing. Often freespins are offered as part of promotions or as part of a welcome bonus.

Loyalty Programme

For active users, the 1Win team offers a cumulative loyalty programme. For every bet you place, you earn points which can then be exchanged for real money or bonuses. You can start participating in the programme as soon as you register.

Catalogue of Activities

The 1Win site is one of the most famous international projects, whose catalogue of entertainment is represented by different formats and directions, where each user will find an activity that suits his tastes and capabilities.

Betting on Sports

Betting enthusiasts will be presented with a wide range of sports betting lines, including such popular sports as football (European leagues, Champions League and African championships), cricket, basketball, tennis and cyber sports.

You’ll also have access to betting on Mainland Premier League (Tanzanian Premier League) events, making the sports catalogue particularly attractive to local bettors.

Live Casino Games

One of the most popular areas of 1Win casino is the live casino format, where you will have access to games where the process is controlled by real dealers. For those who are new to gambling, we recommend trying out such games as blackjack, roulette, baccarat and poker.



The gameplay is organised live, which creates the atmosphere of a real casino. In addition, users can use bonus funds and freespins to bet on slot or table games.

Other Benefits Other Benefits

In addition to bonuses and a diverse catalogue of activities, 1Win users can take advantage of other features.

Quick and Easy Registration

Users appreciate the quick and intuitive registration process. There are several ways to register on the 1Win website: by phone number, email and social media account. It takes no more than 1-2 minutes to fill out all the forms. Verification is required only for withdrawing large sums, which simplifies the start for beginners.

Support for Local Payment Systems

For local users, the 1Win team offers convenient deposit and withdrawal methods: M-Pesa, Airtel Money, Tigo Pesa, classic bank transfers and cryptocurrencies. You can quickly deposit and receive your winnings without commission fees or complicated currency conversions.

Adaptation for Mobile Devices

As the majority of users in Tanzania access the internet via smartphones, 1Win offers a full mobile app for Android and iOS. It provides quick access to all of the site’s features, including sports betting, slots and other online casino games, bonus programme, financial transactions and customer support.

The developers have also provided a lightweight mobile version of the site for those who do not want to install the app.

Constant Promotions and Tournaments

Even after using the welcome bonus, users are not left without rewards. The site regularly hosts tournaments with cash prizes, cashback promotions, bonuses on expresses, and promotions in honour of sporting events.

Newcomers can participate in these offers from the first days, increasing their chances of winning and having fun.

Support Service

It is vital for users of gambling sites to have access to counselling in their native language.

The 1Win website and app in Tanzania offers a 24/7 support team that communicates in English and sometimes also offers assistance in Swahili, especially with payment and registration questions. Contact can be made via live chat, email or messengers.

Why Beginners Choose 1Win

If you’re just starting your betting or gambling journey, registering at 1Win is the ideal way to begin your immersion into the world of entertainment in the best possible conditions. There are several reasons for this:

You don’t need a large investment to get started, as simply making a minimum deposit is enough;

All the basic tools for betting and online casino games are available immediately after registration;

Convenient and safe methods of depositing and withdrawing winnings;

Simple interface and quick immersion into the world of betting and gambling.

1Win is a reliable international project that offers users from Tanzania wide opportunities for betting and entertainment.

New users receive generous bonuses, freespins, language support, easy registration and adaptation to local payment methods.

