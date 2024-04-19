Lt. Col. Joan Osweto is Ruto’s New Deputy Aide-De-Camp

Lieutenant Colonel Joan Osweto has assumed the position of President William Ruto’s deputy aide-de-camp, replacing Lt. Col. Damaris Agnetta Apondi.

Osweto made her first public appearance on duty during Ruto’s hosting of the National Drama and Film Festival winners’ state concert at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri on Thursday.

She assists President Ruto’s aide-de-camp, Colonel Fabian Lengusuranga, who has held the position since October last year, succeeding Stelu Lekolool from the Kenya Navy.

Lekolool, who served retired President Uhuru Kenyatta until his departure from office, was promoted to Brigadier and stationed at the Department of Defence headquarters.

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Damaris Agnetta Apondi has been reassigned to other military duties, according to sources privy to the matter.

Colonel Apondi was appointed in September 2022 following President Ruto’s assumption of office, succeeding Lieutenant Colonel Rachel Nduta, who served under President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The President personally selects an aide-de-camp, who must be a member of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Despite being commonly viewed as a bodyguard or personal assistant to the President, an aide-de-camp is also responsible for managing the president’s schedule and coordinating with the main security team.

According to the National Defence Council, changes in this role occur periodically due to officers’ career advancements. The appointment of an ADC typically involves consultation with the Council.