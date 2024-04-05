PS Hinga: This is Why Thika Road BRT Stalled.. And When Construction is Resuming

For regular users of Thika Road, the picture of incomplete BRT bus sheds has become a regular sight.

The project that was supposed to change the face of Nairobi, by formalizing and modernizing our public transportation, has become an elusive dream.

Initially, a pink line was drawn on the inner lane of the highway, signifying the ‘Bus Lane’. This was widely ridiculed, and it became clear that the whole idea was not thought out at all.

Eventually, the Uhuru administration settled on a concrete plan to physically separate the bus lane, build bus sheds and design a proper, but not perfect Bus Rapid Transit system. Work started in earnest in 2019, as enthusiastically announced by then Public Works PS Charles Hinga on Twitter.

Thika road BRT I can now confidently tell you that we have the budget in the next financial year. So watch lipstick turn into a dedicated corridor. — Charles Hinga Mwaura; CBS, CA (SA) (@PSCharlesHinga) April 20, 2019

The Thika Road line was only phase one, and it also involved building a bus depot at Kasarani. After months of construction, several bus sheds were built at busy areas like KU, Kahawa, Safari Park and Roysambu.

The bus depot was also in advance stages of construction.

However, everything soon came to a grinding halt, and nothing has ever happened since.

Responding to enquiries from KOT, the PS revealed that the reason the BRT stalled was because of COVID-19 budget cuts. “Budget cuts due to COVID19 delayed the dream but it will be done,” he replied on X.

It will happen. At least we dared move the conversation from 69 studies and feasibilities and we got the journey started. Budget cuts due to COVID19 delayed the dream but it will be done. — Charles Hinga Mwaura; CBS, CA (SA) (@PSCharlesHinga) April 4, 2024

The PS then revealed that he spoke to CS Murkomen on Tuesday, and he assured him that some initial budget had been secured to restart the project. He further revealed that the government had secured a grant for the electric buses that will be used on the line.

Contractor abandoned site. I followed up with the CS in charge, yesterday & he informed me he has secured some initial budget to restart the constitution. We have also secured a grant facility that will be blended to bring in electric buses — Charles Hinga Mwaura; CBS, CA (SA) (@PSCharlesHinga) April 4, 2024

The PS further expressed optimism that the traffic chaos in Nairobi will be fixed in our lifetime.