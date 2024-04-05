Kalonzo Wants To Put The ‘Akamba’ Back into GEMA

After multiple election cycles of making no inroads in Mt. Kenya, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has embarked on a campaign to woo the region, signaling a strategic move towards fostering unity between the Kikuyu and Akamba communities.

The Kikuyu council of elders hosted Kalonzo at their Ruaka offices on Thursday, as the presidential aspirant sought to rekindle old ties between the two communities.

Kalonzo proposed the integration of the Kamba community into the GEMA (Gikuyu, Embu, Meru, Akamba) regional grouping. Kalonzo has in the past rarely acknowledged the ‘A’ in GEMA, but political realignments may now force him to pay more attention.

During the discussion, Kalonzo appealed to the Kikuyu elders to support his vision for unity.

He assured them of his commitment to fostering relationships with community leaders throughout the region, including plans to engage with the Meru council and Njuri Ncheke.

Kalonzo’s initiative is part of a broader outreach, indicating readiness to assume a leadership role within the Azimio coalition once ODM leader Raila Odinga transitions to the chairmanship of the African Union Commission.

Wachira Kiago, the National Chairman of the Kikuyu council, lauded Kalonzo’s efforts towards unity and reconciliation, pledging support for ongoing discussions aimed at promoting regional growth and cooperation.

Kathiani MP Robert Mbui and Matungulu MP Stephen Mule also voiced their support, emphasizing the importance of including the Akamba community within the GEMA alliance to bolster regional development and cooperation.

Former Women representative Rechel Shebesh praised Kalonzo’s longstanding support for the Mount Kenya community, notably his backing of Narc party leader Martha Karua for the deputy position in the Azimio leadership. She expressed the Jubilee party’s readiness to collaborate with Kalonzo and support his future endeavors.

However, Kalonzo faces internal challenges within the Azimio coalition, as evidenced by Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua’s remarks questioning his suitability as a presidential candidate and urging him to focus on demonstrating his capabilities to voters. This public disagreement between two coalition principals cast doubt on the future of the movement as a whole.

Other prominent leaders who attended the Thursday meeting include: Boni Mwalika (MP Kitui Rural), Gideon Mulyungi (Mwingi Central), Musila Mawathe (Embakasi South MP), Enock Wambua (Kitui Senator), and Daniel Maanzo (Makueni Senator), all showing a united front in support of Kalonzo’s initiative for unity across the Mount Kenya region.