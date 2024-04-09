Politician Charged in Kes.24M Scam Faces Additional Kes.8M Fraud Case

A Turkana-based politician is facing charges of obtaining money by false pretences, weeks after authorities charged him in a fraud case involving over Kes.24 million.

In the new fraud case, Simon Ekai Ewoi stands accused of obtaining Kes.8,049,000 from Lydiah Mary Munyoki by false pretences.

The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) recently charged Ekai with obtaining Kes.24,263,780 through fraud.

Ewoi appeared before Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo, where he faced charges for the fifth count of obtaining Ksh8,049,000 by fraud from Lydiah Mary Munyoki.

The court heard that Ewoi solicited the money by falsely claiming that the Central Bank of Kenya had frozen his assets and that he required assistance to unfreeze them. He allegedly informed the complainant that, in return, he would purchase a parcel of land for her, a fact he knew to be false.

The charge sheet indicated that he committed the offense on various dates between January 11, 2022, and July 18, 2022, in Mombasa County.

The politician pleaded not guilty and was released on a Kes.4 million surety bond, with the court scheduling the next mention for April 24, 2024, under the prosecution of Senior Prosecution Counsel Barbara Sombo.

Simultaneously, the court addressed the previous case where he allegedly obtained Kes.24,263,780 by false pretenses related to the gold and mercury trade. The pre-trial for this matter was set for April 24, with the accused remaining in custody due to failure to meet the bond terms.

In this case, Ewoi pleaded not guilty to the four counts of obtaining money by false pretenses, according to Section 313 of the Penal Code.

The court was informed that the accused and his accomplices obtained the money from four complainants by falsely representing that he could engage in the gold and mercury trade with them.

The accused was granted a Kes.7 million bond with a surety of similar amount and two guarantors with clear residence details.