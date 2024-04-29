KRA Seizes 5,600 Kilograms of Prohibited Used Underwear from China in Machakos

The Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA) investigation team seized 5.6 tonnes of illegally imported used undergarments at a warehouse in Syokimau, Machakos County.

The team impounded 112 bales, each weighing 50 kilograms, at the Simba Pavers Warehouse within the Syokimau area, revealing that the consignment belonged to Peng Sheng Industrial Development Company Limited.

Importing used underwear garments is prohibited under the Kenya Standard KS EAS 356:2019: Used Textiles – Requirements for Inspection and Acceptance of Used Textile Products.

The Authority explained that they will prosecute the owners of the warehouse where the goods were impounded for importing the prohibited items.

According to Section 200 as read with Part A of the Second Schedule of EACCMA 2004, a person who imports, acquires, has in his or her possession, keeps or conceals, or procures to be kept or concealed, any goods which he or she knows, or ought reasonably to have known, to be prohibited goods, commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to a fine equal to fifty percent of the dutiable value involved, or both of the goods.

KRA has restated that individuals found culpable of violating tax and customs laws will face charges, and the seized products will be forfeited to the state.

Additionally, KRA stated after the operation that it is collaborating closely with other government agencies to combat illicit trade and transnational crimes, safeguarding Kenya’s national interests.